"Respiratory heart failure" - WWE legend recollects near-death experience from 6 years ago

Having a healthy life while maintaining a pro wrestling career can be a tough nut to crack for WWE Superstars, legends, and other wrestlers.

The two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair recollected a near-death experience he had during a health crisis in 2017. The Nature Boy has been a figure who has had fans behind him due to his charismatic and royal character.

However, Flair's supporters have seen him go through the worst and come back stronger than ever in real. The 74-year-old WWE legend recently appeared on the Everyone Talks to Liz Claman podcast.

The Nature Boy noted that his intestines were ruptured six years ago, and he had total kidney failure. Trying to fight off infection, the 16-time World Champion suffered respiratory heart failure and pneumonia.

"My intestine ruptured and total kidney failure, respiratory heart failure, pneumonia and the worst part was I was septic. And that septic is the part that really can, it tears your body apart," Flair said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ric Flair addressed that when he was induced into a coma by the doctors, he barely had a 5% chance of survival. He added:

"My wife said I just was screaming so loud in the emergency room that they couldn’t give me enough local. They put me, they induced me into a coma. And then I had a 5% chance to live." [H/T - Ringside News]

Ric Flair paid his tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt

The WWE Universe is saddened to learn about the tragic loss of The Eater of Worlds and Terry Funk. The Nature Boy and Funk shared a rich rivalry on-screen but had a lot of respect towards each other off-screen.

After the double blow of Bray Wyatt and Funk's passing away, the 77-year-old legend was devastated, which made him reflect on his life.

The Stamford-based promotion dedicated last night's SmackDown to pay tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. This was done in the form of match formats, promos, and small video packages throughout the blue show.

