WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes sent a message following the announcement of his championship defense at the Gold Rush show.

A few weeks ago, Baron Corbin emerged in the developmental brand to confront NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes as he was announced as a free agent during the 2023 WWE Draft. The former Lone Wolf was also involved in a fistfight with Hayes and his associate Trick Williams on SmackDown.

Corbin and Ilja Dragunov faced each other in the main event of the latest episode of NXT to become the number one contender for Hayes' title. Shawn Michaels announced that the winner of the contender match would battle the 28-year-old star at NXT Gold Rush for the title match.

After tonight's announcement by Hall of Famer, Hayes asserted that all his opponents like Bron Breakker and Corbin should rest in "p*ss."

"Rest in p*ss to all my ops," Carmelo Hayes wrote.

The champion has already emerged victorious twice over Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver and Battleground. Since Corbin defeated Dragunov, he would challenge the 28-year-old star for the NXT Championship two weeks from now.

It remains to be seen if Carmelo Hayes can retain his WWE NXT Title against the former United States Champion at Gold Rush.

