Result of Liv Morgan & Dirty Dom vs. Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin predicted by ex-writer

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, will square off against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin. Meanwhile, a former WWE writer recently predicted the result of that anticipated match.

While Dirty Dom betrayed his Mami at SummerSlam for Morgan, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor also turned on Priest at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Since then, The Terror Twins have been seeking revenge. After failing to get the job done on RAW, they will now get their opportunity in the German capital when they square off against the Women's World Champion and her ''Daddy Dom'' this weekend.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted that Morgan and Dominik would emerge victorious at Bash in Berlin. He pointed out that although Priest and Ripley could destroy their counterparts individually, Dirty Dom and his ''güerita'' have a better chance to win for the sake of dragging the story a little longer.

Trending

"When you're as happy as Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan has been keeping her promises, 'Rhea, I'm gonna take everything away from you.' I don't see how you pick against Liv and Dominik together. One-on-one, I can see Dominik losing to Priest easily. I can see Liv Morgan losing to Rhea Ripley easily. She'd do some dirty stuff to make it more even,'' he said.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The former WWE writer added:

''But straight up, man, Rhea is gonna kill Liv. But the team of them, I feel like, has a chance at this PLE to drag this story out a little longer. Me and my producer alike, Alex, are both picking Liv Morgan and Dominik to win!'' [5:26-6:01]

Liv Morgan made a vow ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Since embarking on her Revenge Tour, Liv Morgan stripped her rival, Rhea Ripley, of everything The Nightmare loved, including the Women's World Championship, The Judgment Day, and her Latino Heat.

In an interview with TMZ Sports ahead of Bash in Berlin, the 30-year-old vowed that she and her ''Daddy Dom'' would shut up The Terror Twins and end this feud in Berlin.

"Yes, Daddy Dom and I have a match against Rhea and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin where we're finally gonna just shut them up and hopefully, you know, end this because I'm kind of embarrassed for them at this point," she said.

Like Freddie Prinze Jr., WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted Morgan and Dominik would win at Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see how things unfold this Saturday.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback