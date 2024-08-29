Roman Reigns' faction revealed, top name to turn heel after 6 years? - 3 surprises that could happen at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

WWE Bash in Berlin will air live from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, this Saturday, August 31. With the event on the horizon, the excitement amongst fans is palpable.

The creative team has done well in putting together a stacked lineup for the spectacle. With this being an international Premium Live Event, fans should expect the company to put its best foot forward this Saturday to make the event a huge success.

Although the event looks predictable, the creative team could be planning a few major surprises to not only add that shock value to the spectacle but also generate buzz among fans.

The following piece will explore three such potential surprises that could transpire at Bash in Berlin:

#3. Randy Orton dethrones Gunther due to Giovanni Vinci

Randy Orton will lock horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at Bash in Berlin. While The Ring General is the favorite to retain his title, the creative team could throw a massive curveball at fans by having The Viper usurp The Ring General due to Giovanni Vinci's interference.

Former ally of Gunther, Vinci was kicked out of Imperium a while back, and has been off television since then. However, the 31-year-old is expected to return soon.

Vinci could return during the World Heavyweight Title match to exact his revenge on Gunther by costing him a potential win.

#2. Cody Rhodes turns heel at Bash in Berlin

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Title is set to headline Bash in Berlin. While much of the talk leading up to the bout has been about The Prizefighter's potential heel turn, the creative team may surprise fans by having The American Nightmare embrace the dark side.

Rhodes has been a babyface since 2018. However, he showed interest in turning heel in an earlier interview. Aside from that, with Roman Reigns back as a top babyface on SmackDown, the company arguably doesn't need Rhodes to be a good guy on-screen, and they might pull the trigger on The American Nightmare's heel turn at Bash in Berlin.

Triple H and Co. could have Rhodes turn on his close friend, Kevin Owens, on Saturday, launching a vicious attack on The Prizefighter following their encounter.

#1. Roman Reigns returns with his faction

If the company decides to save Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' potential heel turns for a later date, they could have The Bloodline get involved in the duo's match at Bash in Berlin.

The Solo-led faction has had issues with both The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter in recent times. Hence, their interference would make sense.

If so, this potential angle could lead to Roman Reigns returning to make the save. While The Original Tribal Chief has been fighting The Bloodline alone until now, he could return with a faction, featuring his former Wiseman Paul Heyman and cousin brother Jimmy Uso.

Both Heyman and Jimmy have been off WWE TV ever since they were kicked out of The Bloodline. However, the creative team may have them return as part of Roman Reigns' new faction at Bash in Berlin.

The trio could make a comeback and join forces with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens to take out The Bloodline.

