Retired WWE legend confirms he is in Philadelphia amidst rumored return with John Cena & Stone Cold at WrestleMania 40

Amid rumors that John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and another retired WWE legend could be returning at WrestleMania 40, one of the three names has confirmed that he is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in full swing.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that WWE has been working on bringing back John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker for WrestleMania 40. Given the three men's status in WWE history, it only makes sense to have them appear in what could potentially be the biggest WrestleMania in history.

The Undertaker confirmed that he arrived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for WrestleMania 40 weekend on his Instagram stories. However, he was not alone. Along with him, came his wife and retired former Women's Champion, Michelle McCool.

His next story came after he finished his UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW:

Given that WWE has announced the match card for both nights of WrestleMania 40, there is likely a segment in place where the three legends will appear.

Whether they will appear together or not is yet to be seen. Fans will also be speculating as to whether The Undertaker will appear as The Deadman or as The American Bada**.

It would certainly bring the house down if these three legends indeed made an appearance at The Show of Shows.

John Cena fueled speculation about his WWE WrestleMania 40 appearance with an Instagram post

John Cena had stated before that he is free on the weekend that WWE WrestleMania 40 takes place. There is no update as such about his filming schedule around this time, but it won't be a major surprise if The Chain Gang Soldier appears at The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 39, Cena had a disappointing match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship, and even Theory came off worse from it despite beating the 16-time World Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Cena seemingly teased his involvement at WrestleMania 40 by sharing a post that said: "yeet or be yeeted". This was, of course, a direct reference to the Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match scheduled for The Show of Shows.

Check out Cena's Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen if The Cenation Leader shocks the crowd and makes an appearance at WrestleMania 40 after giving subtle teases.

