Retired WWE star has surprising reaction to Penta's WWE debut

The WWE debut of Penta has caused quite a stir within the industry. The former AEW star arrived on the RAW Netflix premiere, and has been rising to the top of the red brand ever since. Now, the wife of a veteran WWE official and in-ring great is revealing their surprising reactions to the debut of the older member of The Lucha Brothers.

Zero-Fear hit the RAW ring on the second episode of RAW on Netflix after months of rumors and speculation. Penta needed just over 13 minutes to defeat Chad Gable, then declare that the Penta Era of World Wrestling Entertainment is here. The match between the lucha star and the Olympic athlete received positive reviews from fans, analysts, and others within the industry, despite major concern for the RAW newcomer during his debut.

TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, knows a thing or two about pro wrestling. The final graduate of the legendary Hart Dungeon in Canada debuted at age 15 in 1995 and signed a WWE developmental contract in 2006. He was forced to retire in 2017 due to a spinal cord injury and has worked as a WWE Producer ever since.

Kidd and wife Natalya also train talents from around the wrestling world at their own facility. While speaking to The Toronto Sun, the daughter of WWE Legend Jim Neidhart revealed how her husband was a big fan of Penta vs. Gable on RAW, adding that the in-ring action led to a statement on how Gable is the best wrestler in the world.

"TJ, my husband, who’s also as you guys know a producer in WWE — TJ, we came home, we watched it again, we watched Gable vs. Penta again and TJ said to me, ‘I think Gable is the best wrestler in the entire world.’ TJ is very much, I feel like he’s kind of a savant when it comes to wrestling, he’s studied it since he was a child, he’s really just like a connoisseur. He’s like, ‘Gable is phenomenal,'" Natalya said. (H/T Fightful)

The Queen of Harts went on to praise Pentagon Jr. for the immense personality he brings to the squared circle. Natalya noted that the former AEW champion shocked everyone with his arrival as he "oozes charisma," and you can still feel his energy despite the mask. Sources recently leaked a major report on Pentagon and his WWE future after his debut.

Penta wins second WWE RAW match

Penta returned to World Wrestling Entertainment's RAW ring on Monday's episode from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. He wrestled Pete Dunne in their second-ever singles match.

Zero-Fear defeated the Bruiserweight via pinfall on Monday. The third RAW match of the night ended in just over ten minutes with strong fan reactions to the fast-paced action. Dunne was pinned after The Sacrifice and the Penta Driver.

This week's RAW marked the second-ever Pentagon vs. Dunne singles bout. Their first was for RevPro in February 2017 from Portsmouth, UK, where Penta defeated Dunne in the near-16-minute main event. Two months later, at an FCP event in Manchester, England, Penta and Rey Fenix defeated Dunne and Sami Callahan in another great contest.

