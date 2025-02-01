Returning star to win Royal Rumble and challenge Cody Rhodes, WWE legend predicts

Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in a Ladder match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble on February 1. At the same event, WWE legend Matt Hardy thinks John Cena will book his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Cena has not wrestled since teaming up with The Miz and R-Truth to defeat The Judgment Day on the April 8, 2024, episode of RAW. Almost 10 months later, the returning 16-time world champion is among the favorites to win the Men's Royal Rumble.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy tipped Cena to become a three-time Rumble winner. He also predicted that the wrestler-turned-actor will attempt to win a record-breaking 17th world title against Rhodes at WrestleMania 41:

"I might even go with John Cena," Hardy said. "Yes, winning the Men's Royal Rumble, and seeing John Cena versus Cody Rhodes in a dream match at WrestleMania." [6:26 – 6:38]

Cena will retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. If he wins the Rumble, the 47-year-old will challenge for a world title of his choosing at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

Matt Hardy predicts Women's Royal Rumble winner

This year's 30-woman match will feature past winners Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair. Two-time Royal Rumble runner-up Liv Morgan has also been announced as an entrant.

Matt Hardy thinks Flair is likely to make history by becoming the first woman to win the Rumble twice:

"Of all the girls, especially too that Charlotte is back and she's gonna be in it, I'm gonna have to go with Charlotte Flair." [6:54 – 7:00]

Flair has not wrestled since facing Asuka on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the match.

Who do you think will win the Men's and Women's matches? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

