Returning WWE Superstar discusses almost losing his leg due to injury

A returning WWE Superstar recently shared that he almost had his leg amputated while he was out with an injury.

In November 2022, R-Truth battled Grayson Waller in a singles match on an episode of NXT. The veteran dove to the outside of the ring but tore his quad in the process. He missed over a year of action before returning during a backstage segment at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Since his return, Truth has somehow convinced himself that he has been a part of The Judgment Day faction since shortly after he was born. He has been told several times that he is not a member of the group but simply has not gotten the message yet.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat podcast, the 52-year-old revealed that he had an infection while out of action with his injury. He noted that the doctor warned him that amputation was an option and it was a massive reality check.

"It was a good four months or five months of just trying to kill the infection, slow it down, stop it, and I'm going mentally crazy because there was a chance, he said, the other option was amputation. You know what I'm saying? So to go from doing the 24/7 stuff, running around, doing things with my kids, to NXT, me and Grayson Waller tearing it down and doing things to stopping and then getting told this? It was a big reality check man. It was a pump the brakes moment," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Former WWE star reveals he is happy for R-Truth and The Judgment Day

TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, has shared that he is happy for WWE veteran R-Truth and The Judgment Day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Nemeth claimed that he is not currently watching the WWE product. However, the veteran stated that he was happy for everyone in The Judgment Day and jokingly referred to R-Truth as the leader of the faction.

"Everybody, seriously, I'm not watching, I don't know what's going on, but everyone in that group are not just good people, they have become this entity, and I am so proud and so happy for them," Nemeth continued. "When you see good people making good things work, you just get so happy for all of them, especially their leader, R-Truth." [9:16 – 9:35]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

R-Truth recently dethroned CM Punk as the top merchandise seller in WWE. It will be fascinating to see if the former United States Champion is ever officially named a member of The Judgment Day down the line.

Have you enjoyed The Judgment Day's storyline on WWE RAW? Would you like to see Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.