Returning WWE Superstar getting a new look

A returning WWE Superstar is getting himself a new look ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The WWE Draft is currently underway and Night 2 will take place tonight.

Braun Strowman has not competed in a match since last May but can be selected tonight during the WWE Draft. The Monster of All Monsters has undergone successful neck fusion surgery and took to his Instagram story today ahead of RAW. He noted that he was changing up his look with a haircut and you can check out the video by clicking here.

Strowman shares an update on his Instagram story.

Braun Strowman has been providing his fans with regular updates as he recovers from injury. It will be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion returns during tonight's edition of RAW.

Braun Strowman opens up about his WWE return

The promotion released Braun Strowman in 2021 but he returned the following year on the September 5, 2022 edition of RAW. His return took place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, the same venue as tonight's show.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview last December, the veteran commented on his return to the company. He noted that he never wanted to leave and was holding back tears because he was happy to be back:

"It was amazing. I never wanted to leave, but business is business. You could see when I came back out, the pop was so big in Kansas City that night, just like random RAW crowd that had no idea the monster was coming home. You could see on my face, I was holding back happy tears because I was just so glad to be home," he said. [From 00:42 - 01:04]

Braun Strowman has not appeared on television for months and is likely missed by many wrestling fans. Only time will tell which brand the big man is selected by during the WWE Draft and if he will make an appearance during tonight's show.

