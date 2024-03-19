Returning WWE Superstar opens up about his wife rejoining the company

WWE Superstars often meet their significant others while working for the company. One veteran star recently returned and has just opened up on his wife's future.

Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee met while they were working for WWE. The former Tye Dillinger and the former Peyton Royce tied the knot in August 2019, just months after Spears' departure. Lee was cut two years later and went to TNA before taking maternity leave from the business in 2022.

The Chairman recently returned to NXT and is having a great run. Speaking to Fightful Select, the 43-year-old was asked if Cassie would like to work at the Performance Center as she has a wealth of knowledge about the business. A potential PC job would also keep Lee close to her husband.

Spears noted that he is all for the former IIconics member going back to work for the company at the Performance Center if she wants to come back. He added that he would be the one to stay home with the kids.

Veteran star makes claim about Shawn Spears' WWE return

Shawn Spears has made his surprise return to WWE. The former Tye Dillinger shocked the wrestling world by appearing on NXT last month after his AEW contract expired at the end of the year.

While The Chairman spent most of the time on the midcard during his four-year run with All Elite Wrestling, he did work with names like MJF and FTR. Spears is currently on his third stint with World Wrestling Entertainment after originally signing his developmental contract in 2006.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 made interesting praised Spears and said he's there to be a gatekeeper of sorts to help up-and-coming talents.

"Fantastic wrestler. He's a good trainer, you know. He's what they would call a good brother, brother," EC3 said of Shawn Spears. [From 6:00 onwards]

Spears attacked Ridge Holland in his return segment and then made his NXT in-ring return at the special Roadblock event on March 5, defeating Uriah Connors, aka Brogan Finlay. He then defeated Holland in singles action on last week's NXT episode.

Poll : Which brand do you want to see Shawn Spears on? WWE RAW WWE SmackDown 0 votes View Discussion