Rey Mysterio breaks character to send message to his son ahead of RAW

Rey Mysterio broke character to send a message to his son ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Mysterio was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, Rey Mysterio took to Instagram to send an interesting message. He shared an older photograph of himself and his son, the current Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, during their rivalry.

The legend admitted that he would remember his storyline against his son forever and asked fans to describe the rivalry with a single word. You can check out his message in the Instagram post below.

"Some moments stay with you forever…A son. A father. A ring. Describe this rivalry in just one word. 👇," he wrote.

Dominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. He pinned his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, at The Show of Shows to capture the title.

Dirty Dom then successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Penta at Backlash last month after El Grande Americano interfered in the match.

WWE RAW star makes a hilarious claim as to why Rey Mysterio wears a mask

Dominik Mysterio recently suggested that Rey Mysterio wore a mask because he was unattractive.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Intercontinental Champion claimed that his father was a terrible person. The 28-year-old added that Rey Mysterio only wore a mask in WWE because he had no hair.

"I unfortunately lived with this man for 15+ years," Dominik said. "He's a deadbeat. He's a terrible person. He's not good. He's ugly. That's why he has to wear a mask. He has no hair. You guys are about the same height, so you got that going for you as far as being a fan. [...] I just don't like him. I don't like the guy. You're sitting there smiling. It seems like you're just happy that I'm talking about him. But it's okay, it is what it is." [10:15 – 10:53]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rey recently named Dominik Mysterio as his potential opponent for his WWE retirement match. It will be interesting to see how long Dirty Dom can hold onto the Intercontinental Championship moving forward on WWE RAW.

