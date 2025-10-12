Rey Mysterio breaks silence after AJ Styles prevented 619 at Crown Jewel 

WWE legend Rey Mysterio broke his silence today on social media after AJ Styles prevented a 619 at Crown Jewel. Mysterio was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2023.AJ Styles battled John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025 last night in Perth, Australia. During the match, the crowd broke out in a &quot;619!&quot; chant, and John Cena attempted to hit Rey Mysterio's finishing move.However, Styles prevented it with a Clothesline, and Mysterio shared a hilarious reaction today on Instagram. The former champion questioned why Styles prevented the move from happening and also shared a video from the sequence at the PLE with his live reaction as seen in his Instagram post below.&quot;Why’d you take away @ajstylesp1 #619,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMysterio suffered an injury on the April 18 edition of SmackDown and was forced to miss WrestleMania 41. His son, Dominik Mysterio, captured the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows earlier this year and is still the reigning champion on WWE RAW.WWE Hall of Famer suggests an interesting storyline for Rey MysterioWrestling legend Teddy Long recently pitched an interesting storyline involving Rey Mysterio's family on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long suggested that Aalyah Mysterio could show up during a rivalry between Rey Mysterio and his son. He suggested that Aalyah could intervene just before Dominik Mysterio was about to attack his father to create a unique storyline on RAW.&quot;If it was me, I would keep it in the family, you know? I'd maybe have Rey and Dominik get into it there once again, you know what I mean? And you know, finally Rey's just had it with him, you know and he is just, 'Hey I am just giving you one more chance man, I didn't raise you like that.' And Dominik is just, maybe he grabs Rey, you know what I mean, oh my God, now you are gonna hit your father. And now here comes Aalyah, she steps in right there, you know brand new... And she grabs him and [says] 'Come on, what are you doing,' and get us out on that,&quot; said Long.Finesse @ProWFinesseLINKRey Mysterio &amp;amp;amp; Dominik have been feuding for over 3 years. This rivalry hasn't lost any juice at all. It remains as exciting as it was in 2022.Only time will tell when the 50-year-old will be able to return to action on WWE television.