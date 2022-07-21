"It was very special" - Rey Mysterio talks about his WrestleMania 21 match against Eddie Guerrero

Rey Mysterio recently gave his thoughts on his WrestleMania 21 match against Eddie Guerrero.

The two were World Tag Team Champions at the time and kicked off the Showcase of the Immortals with a typically fast paced match. Despite the conversation about great Eddie vs. Rey matches being focused on their match at Halloween Havoc 1997, or their infamous 'Custody on a Ladder' match at SummerSlam 2005. The pair's match at 'Mania 21 was special in its own right.

It was Eddie Guerrero's last WrestleMania match before his passing in November 2005. The match is considered one of the best ever opening matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Master of the 619 recently appeared on WWE's The Bump along with his son Dominik Mysterio. When asked to comment on the match, he had this to say -

"The fact that we were given that spotlight, and we were able to pull the type of match that we did," said Rey. "You know, our history goes back. Like you said, Halloween Havoc '97, I don't think a match will ever top that match... But overall, I've always said that when you get the opportunity to open up a big event, an incredible event, the most incredible event of the year which is WrestleMania. That first match is what keeps the pace of the show and man we kicked it off. We were just starting our storyline as well, so it was very special" [31:13 to 31:58]

Rey Mysterio ended up winning the match with a Hurricanrana into a small-package. This would start the dissention between the two, culminating at that year's SummerSlam.

Rey Mysterio suffered a series of wardrobe malfunctions at WrestleMania 21

Still Angry @AngrySalmond Eddie Guerrero Vs Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 21. Eddie Guerrero Vs Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 21. https://t.co/AqUTUjKOaK

Rey Mysterio may have had a successful night in the ring, but he had a bad night when it came to his wardrobe at WrestleMania 21. He wore a special jumpsuit with a Mexican and American flag design. When he made it to the ring, he had a hard time coming out of the zip-up.

More noticeably, Rey's mask kept coming loose throughout the match, resulting in him adjusting his head apparel every 20 seconds or so. While talking about his match with Eddie Guerrero that night, the former WWE Champion commented on his mask situation.

"I remember my mask kept on coming off from the latch at the bottom," said Mysterio. "It was a pain trying to keep that on and try to be there at a 100 at the same time. But we managed to pull through." [32:06 to 32:21]

The match was one of the highlights of a stacked show. WrestleMania 21 saw Edge win the first ever Money In The Bank match, Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels take part in what can only be described as a 'barnstormer', and John Cena and Batista each win the first of their many world championships.

