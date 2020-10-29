Top 5 greatest Halloween Havoc matches of all time

With the return of Halloween Havoc looming, it's a wonderful time to look back at a heavily-maligned but legendary event. This show was among the biggest WCW pay-per-views every year, but it also had a history of hosting some unique stipulation matches.

The new NXT special will attempt to live up to its legacy with the return of Halloween Havoc. Besides the outrageous sets and moments, this event has produced several memorable encounters. From the hard-hitting tag team clashes between the Steiner Brothers and Nasty Boys to battles featuring future Hall of Famers like Steve Austin vs. Dustin Rhodes, the matches at Halloween Havoc left a lasting impact on the fans.

In this article, we will rank the five greatest Halloween Havoc matches in history. This will be a collection of stellar and celebrated contests from this storied event.

#5. Diamond Dallas Page vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage in a Las Vegas Sudden Death Match - Halloween Havoc 1997

#Wrestling Challenge Day 299



Watched DDP Vs Randy Savage from Halloween Havoc 97 today, one I've wanted to see for a while.



I really liked this match - it's a heated Last Man Standing match with simple yet hard hitting action. No silly stunts or kendo sticks here 👍 pic.twitter.com/FSCSjwG0xe — GH (@carrythegary) October 26, 2019

Let's start with one of the very best WCW feuds ever. "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page was one of the rivalries that defined the promotion's most acclaimed era. After two stellar clashes at Spring Stampede and Great American Bash in 1997, both men looked to finally settle the score in a Las Vegas Sudden Death Match at Halloween Havoc.

This encounter delivered magnificent storytelling that beautifully showcased the hatred these two men had for one another. It was a brutal brawl that spilled out into ringside as both men attempted to destroy one another at Halloween Havoc in Las Vegas. In the end, Hulk Hogan, dressed as Sting, struck DDP with a bat, which allowed Macho Man to secure the victory.

This was one of the most entertaining WCW Street Fight or No Disqualification matches. Macho Man and DDP's feud came to a wonderful and violent conclusion and elevated the Halloween Havoc 1997 card. This card featured another stellar bout that we will discuss later.