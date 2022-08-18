"We have great chemistry together" - Rey Mysterio names WWE RAW star he wants to face at WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio has named Finn Balor as an opponent he'd like to face at WWE WrestleMania.

Balor is in the group The Judgment Day. The faction was initially created by Edge, with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley as his followers. However, the group turned their backs on The Rated-R Superstar and attacked him when Balor joined. Judgment Day then entered into a feud with The Mysterios and battled them at SummerSlam.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Rey said that he would like to battle Finn at the biggest show of the year. According to him, they have great chemistry as they have been working on RAW.

"The one guy I had in mind, and it’s actually happening right now as we speak is Finn Balor. The opportunity of working against Finn, and these last couple of weeks that we have been on RAW, I really feel like we have great chemistry together. It was bound to happen just because I know how dedicated he is, and how committed he is, so I think the program I have been doing with Finn has been incredible," said Mysterio. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Mysterios & Edge have been battling Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Edge made his return and has since been on a mission to help destroy the group he created. He will battle Damian Priest next Monday on RAW in Toronto.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley attacked Dominik during Rey's 20th-anniversary celebration in WWE. The latter tried to get some revenge this past Monday on RAW, but Judgment Day was ready for the attack.

Finn hit the 47-year-old with the Coup de Grace, and Rhea followed it up with a DDT on top of a steel chair. Later on RAW Talk, the group continued to mock the former WWE Champion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Liam Power, Judgment Day member Damian Priest said that he could not believe he gets to share the ring with two WWE legends. You can check out what he said here.

It will be interesting to see if The Mysterios will exact revenge on Judgment Day in the upcoming weeks.

Edited by Angana Roy