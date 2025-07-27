Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Zilla Fatu, and others react after Dominik Mysterio drops massive tease outside WWE

Several wrestling personalities, including WWE legend Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Zilla Fatu, recently took to social media to react after Dominik Mysterio dropped a huge tease. The Judgment Day star recently made a huge appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion.Dominik Mysterio is all set to face AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3. Before this match, Dirty Dom recently made a massive appearance in AAA, where he took out El Hijo del Vikingo and Dragon Lee. Later, it was announced that Dom will face Vikingo, Lee, and El Grande Americano for the AAA Mega Championship at the upcoming TripleMania XXXII show on August 16.Following this news, Mysterio took to Instagram to post several photos of himself from his appearance in AAA, holding both the Intercontinental Title and the Mega Championship, teasing becoming a double champion. The Judgment Day star could hold both titles if he manages to defeat AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of The Summer. In the post's caption, Dominik called himself the king of luchadores.&quot;KING OF THE LUCHADORES 👑😈,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral wrestling personalities reacted with a like on Dominik Mysterio's post, including Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Jade Cargill, Natalya, Matt Cardona, Raquel Rodriguez, Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, R-Truth, Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Nia Jax, Jinder Mahal, Shane Helms, Heath Slater, Grayson Waller and more.Liv Morgan and Finn Balor reacted with emojis, while Rey Mysterio sent a sarcastic message. Real-life Bloodline star Zilla Fatu also commented with a blood drop emoji.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Dominik Mysterio's Instagram]WWE star Dominik Mysterio sent a message after making an appearance at AAAMoments after his appearance in AAA, WWE Español's official Instagram handle posted a clip of Dominik Mysterio cutting a promo in Spanish. In the post's caption, the company summed up his promo, writing that the WWE Intercontinental Title holder wanted to become a double champion at TripleMania by winning the Mega Championship.&quot;Dominik Mysterio wants to conquer all @luchalibreaaa and become a DOUBLE CHAMPION at Triplemania 🤑,&quot; said the post's caption. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio will retain the IC Title against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam and go on to win the Mega Championship at AAA TripleMania.