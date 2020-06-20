Rey Mysterio's thoughts on Dominik retiring him

Will Dominik be the one to send his father riding off into the sunset?

Many WWE fans speculate Dominik of retiring Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio is impressed with his son's dedication

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have shared the ring on several occasions. One memory that the fans have burnt in their mind is of the father-son duo hitting Brock Lesnar with a double 619 at Survivor Series last year. Since then, Dominik has been involved in the Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio storyline. Dominik is determined to make the Monday Night Messiah pay for what he had done to Rey Mysterio.

Will Dominik retire Rey Mysterio?

GalaxyCon's Rock Around the Ring got a chance to catch up with the former World Heavyweight Champion, Rey Mysterio recently. In the course of the interview, Mysterio spoke about Dominik's debut and the WWE Superstars he would want to watch his son square up against.

During the interview, Rey Mysterio was asked how he felt about the idea of Dominik retiring him. Mysterio wasn't too fond of the idea and said the following;

“That’s something that I don’t — I would hate. I would hate to walk out and have my son take over on my last match. I think the torch has already been passed, and will eventually again the day that we get to share a ring together and perform in front of fans. That’s when the torch will be passed onto him.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Rey Mysterio was last seen in action when Seth Rollins pierced his eye through the steel stairs on ringside. This incident occurred the night after Mysterio was thrown off the roof of WWE Headquarters at Money In The Bank. Since then, Mysterio has made appearances but only virtually, on the titantron.

This past week, Dominik attacked Seth Rollins and gave him a beating, avenging his father's injury. Dominik was lucky to escape unscathed before the Monday Night Messiah's disciples could get hold of him. Rey Mysterio is scheduled to return to WWE RAW this week. This will only deepen Mysterio and Rollins' rivalry.

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio are likely to clash very soon. Their match will be nothing short of spectacular given that Mysterio has Dominik on his side to even the odds.