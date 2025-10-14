  • home icon
  • Good news regarding WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Good news regarding WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 14, 2025 21:49 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been out of action since April (Credit: WWE.com)
WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been out of action since April (Credit: WWE.com)

Multi-time WWE Champion Rey Mysterio has been on the shelf for six months. While we've seen the legendary luchador appear a handful of times at AAA events, Mysterio hasn't competed since mid-April. But now, it seems like he's close to making his return.

On April 18th, 2025, Rey Mysterio competed in a six-man tag match on SmackDown. Alongside Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix, they defeated American Made's Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. Mysterio was set to compete against Gable's "mentor," El Grande Americano, at WrestleMania 41. However, in the trios match, he suffered a torn groin, which forced him to miss his Mania payday. Fenix would replace him, making his Mania debut in under a month, losing to Americano.

Mysterio's road to recovery led to an operation over the summer to repair a torn abductor muscle. But now, it seems he's close to a return. Per a report from PWInsider, Rey Mysterio has been putting in work at the Performance Center. While he's not cleared yet, this is a great sign for Mysterio fans, as he could finally be on his way back to WWE in a competitive fashion.

Rey Mysterio has been a major part of WWE-AAA events since his injury

Despite being on the shelf, Rey Mysterio has been putting in work with WWE, specifically when it comes to Lucha Libre AAA. In the first Worlds Collide event in June, Mysterio helped kick the event off, firing up the Inglewood, California crowd at the Kia Forum.

Mysterio also appeared at Triplemania XXXIII to induct Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame. It was Worlds Collide in September, though, that gave the greatest underdog in professional wrestling one of his proudest moments.

Dirty Dominik Mysterio's 2025 has been an incredible one, with the 28-year-old picking up the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, a prize he's yet to drop. At Worlds Collide in September, though, the delinquent Mysterio made history, defeating El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. Dirty Dom would "force" his father to crown him, with Rey putting his new prize around his waist to end the show.

