Rey Mysterio says he would not take part in "brutal" infamous match today; opens up on Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has worked dozens of must-see matches over the years. The masked grappler has just made very interesting comments on one particular infamous match, and also opened up on his son Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero had one of the most legendary rivalries, and friendships. 2005 saw the two kick off the new year on WWE SmackDown with a 17-minute opener won by Rey. They captured the tag team championship, and then Rey defeated his tag team partner in the 13-minute opener of WrestleMania 21. After dropping the titles three weeks later, the feud continued until Eddie claimed to be Dominik's real father, but Rey won a brutal Ladder Match for custody of his son at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking to the BWGS Pod during WrestleMania week, Rey Mysterio was asked if he regrets the custody battle and the match itself with Eddie Guerrero. The Hall of Famer joked about telling Eddie to keep Dominik, but then commented on how Dirty Dom and Latino Heat have an internal connection today.

"That's a very good question that I have never been asked, and now that I think about it... I wouldn't have even had that match. I would have told Eddie, 'Keep him! Keep him, I don't want to risk my body.' Because that was brutal. The way Dominik turned out after that, but I also asked myself, 'What would have happened if Eddie would still be here?' Like that, this whole story that has been created... I think he watches a lot of his stuff and somehow, there's some sort of internal connection, and I wouldn't doubt it that Eddie's giving him pointers from the heavens," Rey Mysterio said. [From 2:00 to 2:56]

The last Guerrero vs. Mysterio singles match came two weeks later as Eddie defeated Rey in a 17-minute Steel Cage match on the blue brand. Guerrero tragically passed away 69 days later.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio lock up again at WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio turned heel after joining The Judgment Day following a feud with his father Rey Mysterio, which included a WrestleMania 39 loss for the younger Mysterio. The feud was recently reignited for WrestleMania 40.

Rey and Andrade teamed up to defeat Dominik and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania this year. The match produced one of the more viral moments of the night as The LWO was assisted by NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

