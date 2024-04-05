Rey Mysterio sends bold warning ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio has delivered a bold message ahead of his match at WWE WrestleMania XL. The Hall of Famer will team up with Dragon Lee to battle Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at The Show of Shows this weekend.

Last year at WrestleMania, Rey Mysterio defeated his son in a singles match. Dirty Dom has become a star since joining The Judgment Day but is still seemingly obsessed with getting revenge on his father. He attacked Rey Mysterio last month on SmackDown and has become friendly with Legado Del Fantasma on the blue brand.

Speaking with Tyler Breeze in a live merchandise auction at WWE World today, Rey Mysterio sent a message to his son and Santos Escobar. He claimed that both men were spoiled and that he would show them who is boss this weekend.

"This match is going to be a very special match. I didn't realize that Dominik (Mysterio) and Santos (Escobar) had so much in common. They are both spoiled if they don't get what they want. They throw a tantrum. I'm going to have to teach both of them who the real father is," he said.

WWE Hall of Famer has an interesting idea for Rey Mysterio

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently suggested that Rey Mysterio should turn heel in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long pitched the idea of the veteran turning heel. He suggested that the company turn Mysterio heel as a way to give his character a new direction on WWE television.

"I just don't know man. They have done quite a bit with Rey, and you know what I mean, they have really got to come up with something... To try to you know, get him back out there again. I don't know, this maybe sounds crazy but if it was me, I'd turn him heel." [6:56 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio has excelled as a heel and is loudly booed whenever he tries to cut a promo. It will be fascinating to see what goes down in the tag team match this weekend at WrestleMania.

