Rey Mysterio shares massive update on WWE retirement plans

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has opened up about when he plans on retiring from professional wrestling and has provided a major update for fans.

The legend teamed up with Andrade to defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL. Mysterio also defeated his son in a singles match at WrestleMania 39 last year in Los Angeles.

In a new interview with Metro UK, the veteran discussed his plans to step away from the squared circle. He had previously stated that he plans on retiring when he turned fifty, however, the 49-year-old has disclosed that his body still feels great.

"So I think, I knew I had a number in mind, and I said I didn't want to go past that. But I'm truly listening to how my body has been reacting. and my body has been reacting great, and my motivation is still on point. I want to make sure that everything, coordination wise, is still on point in order for me to continue. As of yet, you know, I'm good!," he said. [H/T: Metro UK]

WWE legend Rey Mysterio pitches an interesting retirement match

Rey Mysterio recently revealed he would like to face his son in a match again, but with an interesting stipulation. The former champion is currently a part of the Latino World Order faction on SmackDown.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, the Hall of Famer was asked who he would like to face as his final opponent. Rey Mysterio named his son and suggested that there could be a Hair vs. Mask match in the future.

"That is a very good question, and a very hard one as well. I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option," said Rey Mysterio. [From 02:44 - 03:21]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio tried to recruit Andrade to The Judgment Day ahead of WrestleMania but the former AEW star decided to align with Latino World Order instead. Philadelphia Eagles' legends Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson got involved in the tag team match at WrestleMania to help the Latino World Order emerge victorious.

