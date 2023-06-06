Rey Mysterio thought former WWE star had a legitimate issue with him, Konnan confirms (Exclusive)

AAA booker and WCW legend Konnan recently gave his thoughts on Chavo Guerrero's controversial comments about Rey Mysterio.

Chavo recently accused Mysterio of "prostituting" Eddie Guerrero's name by repeatedly referencing the late WWE Hall of Famer on television. The former ECW Champion later admitted to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he was only joking around.

In a separate interview with Bill Apter, Konnan revealed that Mysterio initially thought his former co-worker had a legitimate issue with him:

"I actually talked to Chavo about that because that's very out of character for him, especially knowing how much Eddie loved Rey and Rey loved Eddie, and he just told me, 'I'm just working everybody, bro.' And I go, 'Yeah, 'cause Rey didn't think that.' I guess he called Rey, and he told him the same thing." [4:08 – 4:24]

Konnan worked with and against Eddie Guerrero many times in Mexico in the late 1980s. The 59-year-old added that Chavo is aware of Eddie and Rey Mysterio's close bond:

"He knows how much they meant to each other, how much they loved each other," Konnan continued. "Obviously, we'll never be as close to Eddie as Chavito. That's his cousin, they grew up together, and we respect that. We had an incredible relationship. I started my career in Juarez with Eddie and then I turned on Eddie and we were selling that place out. It was incredible. Then we ran into each other because I brought him into AAA. I worked against him, I worked with him." [4:33 – 5:06]

Watch the video above to hear more from Konnan about several wrestling topics, including former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio appearing in AAA.

Konnan discusses his friendship with Rey Mysterio

On March 31, Konnan inducted his long-time friend Rey Mysterio into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. The two men have known each other for more than three decades. They also worked together in AAA and WCW in the 1990s.

Konnan added that everyone, including Chavo Guerrero, knows that Mysterio is simply paying homage to Eddie Guerrero by representing him in WWE:

"We were personal friends, then we met up again in WCW, and it was always love because Rey was in AAA and Rey was in WCW. There was always love between us, and then Rey and him [Eddie Guerrero] were in WWE. So, yeah, I don't think that he's prostituting his name because it's a work anyways. But just to answer you, he knows he's not. And, if anything, Rey is paying – and he always will and I always will – homage to a great human being and a great performer." [5:06 – 5:42]

Konnan also agreed with Bill Apter that a WWE feud between Chavo Guerrero and Rey Mysterio would make for a good storyline.

Would you like to see Chavo Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

