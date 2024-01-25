Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair deemed "work horses" by absent WWE star

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair walked out of WrestleMania last year as the two top stars of the women's division of WWE. They even teased a future showdown on the fallout edition of Monday Night RAW.

Their names would not pop up as potential opponents for the Show of Shows in 2024 as both are separated by the brand split, with each one having a somewhat clear direction heading. This is especially true in the case of Ripley.

However, Bianca and Rhea made headlines recently as they both are featured in the deluxe edition cover of WWE 2K24. The Judgment Day star's former rival, Raquel Rodriguez, took to Instagram earlier today to congratulate the "work horses" of the Stamford-based wrestling promotion:

"Beyond excited for these 2 work horses! Strong girl power," wrote Raquel.

Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram story

Mami had a three-word reaction to the major announcement herself. She and The EST had spent the last three years taking names and powering through, cultivating a huge fanbase in the process.

Philadelphia Phillies legend John Kruk praises Bianca Belair for bringing change to WWE

Baseball star John Kruk appeared on After The Bell last year. Being a lifelong fan of the sports entertainment business, he touched on the evolution of the women's division in WWE.

In 2024, the company has already booked two women's contests as their biggest show's main event. One of them featured Bianca Belair, who took on Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 Night One.

Kruk specifically praised Belair and her husband, Montez Ford, as exceptional athletes while also raving about Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, claiming that the women are "physically outperforming the men often."

"It really has [changed the business]," John Kruk remarked about women's wrestling. "Bianca Belair... Holy cr*p, what an athlete she is. Ofcourse, and her husband, Montez Ford, unbelievable athlete too. I love watching those two compete."

While Montez Ford is riding high on a wave of momentum alongside his tag partner Angelo Dawkins and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, The EST feels she has her own path to follow. However, Belair did not rule out the possibility of joining her husband on television further down the line.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.