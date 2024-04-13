Rhea Ripley boasts about recent body transformation ahead of WWE SmackDown

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has reacted to a message from a WWE fan ahead of tonight's SmackDown and boasted about her physique.

The Eradicator defended the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in the first match of WrestleMania XL. The Man gave it everything she had but it was not enough. Ripley put Big Time Becks away with a Riptide on the top turnbuckle and then another one in the middle of the ring for the pinfall victory.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, a fan complimented Ripley's jacked physique on social media. The fan shared a picture of Ripley looking jacked and The Judgment Day member quickly responded on her official X account. The 27-year-old reacted with a flex emoji as seen in her post below.

Rhea Ripley's former rival opens up about her goals in WWE

Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley had a rivalry last year that culminated in The Judgment Day member emerging victorious in their match at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Zelina Vega revealed what she wants to accomplish while in WWE. She noted that she has had the opportunity to do some incredible things in the promotion, but would like capture the WWE Women's Championship someday. Bayley defeated Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky to capture the title at WrestleMania XL.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work closely with Rey [Mysterio]. I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," she said. [From 00:38 onwards]

Rhea Ripley was attacked by Liv Morgan this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Morgan has stated that she is on a revenge tour and only time will tell if she can dethrone Rhea Ripley of the Women's World Championship.

