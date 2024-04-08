Rhea Ripley breaks character to send heartwarming message following WrestleMania victory

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has broken character to send a heartwarming message ahead of Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Judgment Day member defended her title against Becky Lynch in the first match of Night 1. The Man gave Ripley her toughest challenge yet but it still was not enough. The Eradicator connected with a Riptide on the top turnbuckle and then quickly hit another one to defeat Lynch via pinfall.

Following her impressive victory last night during Night 1, the champion broke character and sent a heartwarming message to her fans on social media. She shared that she loved everyone, as seen in the photo below. You can check out Ripley's post on her Instagram story by clicking here.

"I love you all," she wrote.

Ripley breaks character on Instagram.

WWE RAW star claims the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is complicated

R-Truth has commented on the bizarre romance between Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The veteran returned to action last November at Survivor Series after missing over a year with a torn quad.

The Miz and R-Truth captured the RAW Tag Team Championship during the 6-Pack Challenge Ladder match last night. R-Truth was convinced he was a part of The Judgment Day when he returned, but the group never accepted him.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, R-Truth commented on the relationship between Ripley and Dirty Dom. The veteran noted that Rhea Ripley got Dominik Mysterio to betray his father, which naturally complicates their relationship.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy, Bill. That's a big deal for him, right?" [4:22 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio was betrayed by Andrade last Friday during SmackDown. Andrade and Rey Mysterio then defeated the RAW star and Santos Escobar during Night 1 of WrestleMania.

The Judgment Day has been disappointed with the 27-year-old's lack of communication in recent weeks on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley and the heel faction handle Mysterio's WrestleMania loss moving forward on the red brand.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE