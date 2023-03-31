Rhea Ripley breaks silence after wreaking havoc ahead of WrestleMania 39 with RAW Superstar

Former RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley visited the WWE WrestleMania Superstore with Dominik Mysterio on Thursday. Instead of appreciating the merchandise on sale, the two wreaked havoc ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Eradicator and Dom have been the most lethal couple on WWE RAW for some time now. They have worked together to make Rey Mysterio’s life difficult while causing problems for rivals of The Judgment Day.

The two superstars continued wreaking havoc ahead of WrestleMania 39. They visited the WWE WrestleMania Superstore, tore several of Rey Mysterio's t-shirts, and vandalized his photo in the store. Along with that, The Eradicator also vandalized a photo of Charlotte Flair.

They ended their visit by hopping in a lowrider driven by the late, great Eddie Guerrero. It was all fun and games for the two superstars who are scheduled to compete in big matches over the weekend.

Rhea Ripley broke her silence after wreaking havoc with a short and simple message on Twitter. She reminded fans that Rhea and Dominik Mysterio together always caused some chaos.

"R + D = Chaos 😘⚖️"

Check out the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley is set to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, ex-con Dom will face his father in a singles match at the show.

Jim Cornette believes Rhea Ripley should win the title at WWE WrestleMania 39

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran made a bold prediction. He said that several titles would likely change hands over the weekend.

Cornette added that it was the right time for the company to put the SmackDown Women’s Championship on The Judgment Day member rather than lengthen The Queen’s reign.

"They need to be switching a lot of these titles. A lot of belts need to be falling this weekend. I really think Rhea needs to win this, don't you? I don't really see any reason that they wouldn't be putting it on her and I don't really see any other alternative or why you would try to elongate that when the time is now. So let's go with Rhea Ripley."

It’s no secret that the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner has been phenomenal on-screen. It’s time that the company to pull the trigger and give Rhea her big moment at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley will win their matches at WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

