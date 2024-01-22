Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, Buddy Murphy and others react after loving announcement about WWE star's new addition to the family

Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Buddy Murphy, and others took to Instagram to react after a WWE star made a heartwarming announcement about a new addition to her family.

Alba Fyre has been pursuing the women's tag titles in WWE for a while. She was unsuccessful in her latest attempt against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, but this latest news might be enough for her not to feel too bad about the missed opportunity.

Fyre posted on her Instagram that she had a new addition to her family - a puppy named Evie.

She posted the loving announcement on her social media, welcoming Evie to her family. The adorable picture of the puppy could be seen there as well.

Other WWE stars and wrestlers started to react to the announcement as well, all quite happy for her.

Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, Ivy Nile, Buddy Murphy, Mia Yim, and others all reacted to the announcement.

You can see some of the reactions below.

While Chelsea Green questioned whether the puppy was the same one she had seen elsewhere, she also called the baby dog precious. Mia Yim, Nile, and Rhea Ripley all reacted as well, showing their love. Dakota Kai also thanked Fyre for saving the dog, presumably meaning that Evie was a rescue, but that's not confirmed.

Buddy Murphy and Shayna Baszler were among those who liked the post as well, showing their love.

The comments were filled with love by Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, and other WWE and AEW stars

Rhea Ripley is waiting to see who she will be facing at WrestleMania

Ripley appears to have more than a few challengers ready to take her on for the title at WrestleMania 40. Be it Nia Jax or Becky Lynch, multiple stars have declared their intentions to go after her.

Bayley has also said that she plans to go after her.

The star will have to keep looking over her shoulder. With WWE RAW set to take place tomorrow, she will clearly have to be careful.

