Rhea Ripley falls asleep in the ring after defeating major star

Rhea Ripley took a victory nap at a WWE live event today following a win over a major rival. The Eradicator recently lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the RAW, following Elimination Chamber earlier this month.

Ripley squared off against Liv Morgan in a Street Fight at a WWE live event today in Hanover, Germany. The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez interfered, but Ripley was able to handle both stars. She won the bout after hitting Morgan with a Riptide on top of Rodriguez in the middle of the ring. After the match, Ripley decided to take a victory nap on a table inside the ring, and you can check out the hilarious moment in the video posted by WWE Deutschland on X (fka Twitter) below:

"Victory Nap! 💤😈", stated the caption.

Rhea Ripley interrupted IYO SKY and Bianca Belair's promo last Monday on the red brand, and got in The EST's face. Belair and Ripley ignored the Women's World Champion while she was in the ring, and IYO SKY responded by slapping them both across the face. SKY and Belair will be signing a contract tomorrow night on RAW to make their Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 official.

Former WWE writer compares Rhea Ripley to Drew McIntyre

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Rhea Ripley could wind up in the same spot as Drew McIntyre on the WWE roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Ripley had become bulletproof, and the company was not afraid to hand her losses anymore. The veteran added that Drew McIntyre was in the same spot, and noted that losing matches had hurt The Scottish Warrior's character.

"You know what category she’s falling into now? The bulletproof category. They love her. The people love her; they love Mami. All she’s got to do is cut a promo and say Mami is always on top. You keep doing that, it hurts them. I am telling you, she and Drew are getting a lot of the same treatment." [From 1:09:52 onwards]

Check out the video below for his comments:

As of now, Rhea Ripley is not scheduled to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see if Ripley is added to the Women's World Championship match at The Show of Shows in the weeks ahead.

