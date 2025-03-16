Rhea Ripley squashes Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez with one move at WWE event

Rhea Ripley picked up an impressive victory today at a WWE live event in Hanover, Germany. Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the March 3 edition of RAW.

The Eradicator squared off against Liv Morgan in a Street Fight during a WWE event today. Raquel Rodriguez got involved in the clash but was unable to save her stablemate from defeat. Ripley won the match after hitting Morgan with a Riptide on top of Rodriguez in the middle of the ring. You can check out the finish to the bout in the video below.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced earlier today that IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will be signing the contract tomorrow on the red brand to make their Women's World Championship match official for WrestleMania 41. Bianca Beliar earned the title shot by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the eponymous PLE earlier this month.

Rhea Ripley was upset with The EST for being ringside during her title loss against The Genius of the Sky, and confronted her last week on RAW. Belair and Ripley argued while completely ignoring and piefacing IYO SKY, who was also in the ring. The Women's World Champion responded by slapping them both in the face before storming off.

Vince Russo reacts to Rhea Ripley getting slapped on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes that IYO SKY slapping Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley was a terrible booking decision by WWE.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, the former WWE head writer criticized the company for having Belair and Ripley get upstaged on last week's episode of RAW. Russo noted that SKY was much smaller than both stars, and suggested that the segment made Belair and Ripley look weak.

"As a writer, here's the biggest insult, Coach. You kill Rhea Ripley, man. You actually kill both of them because Bianca Belair is a freaking beast. So, you actually kill two important talents on your roster so a 5-foot-nothing female can slap both of them across the face. That's not how you protect your talent, Coach," he said. [55:46 - 56:12]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix earlier this year. Only time will tell if she can figure out a way to be added to the title match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.

