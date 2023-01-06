"Rhea Ripley fell to her knees"- Wrestling world reacts to male WWE Superstar announcing engagement to longtime girlfriend

The WWE Universe rushed over to social media to express concern for Rhea Ripley after Dominik Mysterio announced engagement to his longtime girlfriend.

In a recent post on Instagram, the 25-year-old posted a picture of his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette, wearing an engagement ring. The duo also recently celebrated 11 years of togetherness.

Dominik also has an unusual on-screen bond with Rhea Ripley, who was instrumental in recruiting him for Judgment Day. This has resulted in many fans clamoring for a romantic aspect between the two. However, things are different for both Ripley and Dominik in real life.

That, however, did not stop fans from poking fun at The Eradicator after Dominik announced his engagement. Many fans have kept the concept of kayfabe alive, thus believing Rhea would be heartbroken after hearing the news.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



I just know Rhea Ripley fell to her knees in the middle of Walmart when she saw him post that Congratulations to Dominik Mysterio and his girlfriend on getting engaged!I just know Rhea Ripley fell to her knees in the middle of Walmart when she saw him post that Congratulations to Dominik Mysterio and his girlfriend on getting engaged! I just know Rhea Ripley fell to her knees in the middle of Walmart when she saw him post that 😭😂 https://t.co/RuS42CJUSE

Matthew @celticsredsox1 @TheEnemiesPE3 Woah woah wait so he isn’t really dating Rhea?? I thought wrestling was real!! @TheEnemiesPE3 Woah woah wait so he isn’t really dating Rhea?? I thought wrestling was real!!

Clyde 5 @Luv_Mach1n3 @TheEnemiesPE3 Being on the inside changes you. He found someone to help him through the darkness. @TheEnemiesPE3 Being on the inside changes you. He found someone to help him through the darkness. https://t.co/pFVbvBntte

Carter🅿️ @Thisaintcarter1 @TheEnemiesPE3 Rey Mysterio pulling up to the wedding with security @TheEnemiesPE3 Rey Mysterio pulling up to the wedding with security😂

Rhea Ripley had a three-word response after WWE star Dominik Mysterio got out of jail

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have caused havoc ever since joining forces. The duo invaded Rey Mysterio's home on Thanksgiving and beat down the Master of 619.

They tried to pull off the same stunt on Christmas Eve. However, Rey was better prepared this time as he called the cops, which led to Dominik getting arrested.

The 25-year-old was featured on RAW this week, where he cut a promo after getting released from jail. He stated that prison changes a man before adding that he's just getting started.

The Eradicator was impressed with Dom's words as she tweeted a three-word response stating: "He's so tough."

Vince Russo also praised Dominik's segment on the red brand. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer called it the best part of the show:

"The best part of RAW tonight, the absolute best guys, and it was a minute long, was Dominik in jail, that he did hard time. And then, did you notice he had a little teardrop? Does everybody know what that means? Chris, what a teardrop means is you've killed a man. That's what it means. So, Dominik has got the teardrop, and that was the best part of the entire show. The rest of the two hours, 59 minutes, absolutely sucked!" [From 9:25 to 10:00]

Dominik could be back on WWE programming by next week, where he'll be reunited with Rhea Ripley. It'll be interesting to see who the heel faction targets now after their feud with O.C.

Poll : 0 votes