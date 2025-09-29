Rhea Ripley fires shots at Asuka ahead of RAW; defends IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley insulted Asuka ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW and defended IYO SKY. Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.Last week on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka in a singles match. The Kabuki Warriors attacked Ripley following the match, and IYO SKY ran to the ring to break it up. Asuka and Kairi Sane then betrayed The Genius of SKY and beat her down as well.Earlier today, WWE shared a post on social media and showed sympathy for Kairi Sane, as she has been following Asuka's orders in recent weeks on RAW. Ripley responded to the company's message and noted that SKY was the one who was betrayed by her &quot;narcissistic&quot; and &quot;selfish&quot; mentor, Asuka.&quot;Iyo is literally getting betrayed by her narcissistic, selfish “mentor”…,&quot; she wrote.Adam Pearce announced yesterday that Ripley and SKY would be responding to the attack by The Kabuki Warriors during tonight's show.Ex-WWE employee criticizes Rhea Ripley's social media postsFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently called out Rhea Ripley for her posts on social media.Asuka spat mist on Ripley last week before The Kabuki Warriors beat her down. Ripley shared several photos following last week's show and was in good spirits despite the abundance of mist on her.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend claimed that The Undertaker should talk to Ripley about not breaking kayfabe and protecting her character on social media. He claimed that Ripley had a great character, but her social media activity took away from it.&quot;This is the part of the business that really bothers me. Bro, you got a guy like Undertaker there. Why doesn't Undertaker take Rhea Ripley to the side and say Rhea, you have got a great character. Mami on top. You have got a great look. You have got great music. You want people to view you a certain way. If anybody knows that, it's me. Lay off that stuff,&quot; he said. Pro Wrestling Sports Entertainment @lipscomb_tivonLINK@RheaRipley_WWE @WWE @KAIRI_official Iyo didn’t deserve that and Rhea Ripley will always be ready for Asuka. @RheaRipley_WWEIt will be interesting to see how Ripley and SKY respond to the attack by Kairi Sane and Asuka during tonight's episode of RAW.