Rhea Ripley flirted with WWE RAW Superstar from opposing team subtly during show

Rhea Ripley was caught flirting with one of The Judgment Day's Survivor Series WarGames opponents on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre faced off with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn on tonight's Survivor Series go-home show, but RAW General Manager Adam Pearce stopped them from fighting and refused to give in to demands.

One moment from the face-off that was a topic of discussion on social media was how the Women's World Champion responded to a wave from Jey Uso with one of her own.

Ripley is linked to Dominik Mysterio in the WWE storylines, but in real life, she is in a relationship with the AEW star Buddy Matthews. The former NXT Women's Champion and the former NXT Tag Team Champion confirmed their relationship in 2022 and have been engaged to be married since this past August.

There are several rumors going around on who will join Team Cody Rhodes as the fifth member for the Men's WarGames Match this coming Saturday at Survivor Series. An "old friend" may be returning to WWE to help Team Rhodes against The Judgment Day, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

