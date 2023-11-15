Rhea Ripley has hilarious reaction to WWE star's successful surgery

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has hilariously reacted to a WWE Superstar undergoing a successful surgery.

Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio put the United States Championship on the line against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Mysterio's LWO stablemate, Santos Escobar, betrayed the WWE Hall of Famer, and left brass knuckles on the ring apron. Logan Paul used the brass knuckles to knock Mysterio out, and captured the United States Championship.

Things got even worse for Mysterio this past Friday night on SmackDown. Santos Escobar brutally attacked him and bashed his knee against the steel steps. Earlier today, Rey Mysterio announced that he underwent successful surgery on his knee, and vowed to get revenge on Santos Escobar when he returns. Escobar responded by warning Mysterio to never come back to the company.

Rhea Ripley reacted to Rey Mysterio's surgery on social media. She reposted the classic clip of Stone Cold Steve Austin attacking Vince McMahon in the hospital, with the caption that she would be doing the same to Mysterio following his knee surgery.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo comments on Rhea Ripley's opponent at Survivor Series

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo doesn't like Zoey Stark's chances in her Women's World Championship match at Survivor Series.

Stark won a Fatal 4-Way Match last week on RAW to earn a title shot against Rhea Ripley at the premium live event on November 25 in Chicago. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Stark is not in a prominent spot at Survivor Series, and will likely be easily defeated by The Eradicator.

"I don't think she's in a prominent spot at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month, it will be Shayna Baszler...Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Vince Russo said. [16:44 - 17:01]

The Judgment Day has become even more powerful after Drew McIntyre helped the heel faction retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how long Rhea Ripley will be able to hold onto the Women's World Championship moving forward.

