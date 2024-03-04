Rhea Ripley hints WWE star could join The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has hinted that a WWE Superstar could join The Judgment Day faction on RAW. The Eradicator defeated Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber last weekend to retain her title.

Rhea Ripley has established herself as the most dominant female star on the roster. She defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion at WrestleMania 39 and has been dominant ever since. The Judgment Day member is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

WWE 2K24 is set to be released on March 8, and the game will feature both Samantha Irvin and Cathy Kelley. The Women's World Champion has had a flirtatious relationship with both stars on social media. Ahead of the game's release, Rhea Ripley noted during an interview with 2K Australia and New Zealand that Cathy could be a manager in the game.

"I saw that Cathy can be a manager. We have our little love triangle, so I get tagged in all of that stuff where it's like, 'We could put Cathy with Rhea," she said.

The interviewer then noted that Cathy Kelley could become a new member of The Judgment Day in the game, and Ripley noted that it was possible in the video below.

R-Truth claims Rhea Ripley's relationship with WWE RAW star is "complicated"

R-Truth returned to the company during Survivor Series 2023 after spending over a year out of action with a torn quad. He convinced himself that he had always been a part of The Judgment Day during his time out with injury.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview in January, the veteran discussed the bizarre relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. He noted that Ripley got Dirty Dom to betray his father, and it has made their relationship complicated.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him right?" [From 04:22 onwards]

You can check out the interview below:

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last weekend and earned a title match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. However, Nia Jax attacked The Man last Monday night, and the two rivals will square off on tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW.

