Rhea Ripley declares what she'll do to current champion at Summerslam

Nikki A.S.H. has a tough task ahead of her at SummerSlam 2021. The RAW Women's Champion, who cashed in on her Money in the Bank contract last week to win the title, will now defend it against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match.

Things turned for the worse for the Almost Superhero on tonight's episode of RAW as she lost to Charlotte Flair in the main event, who went on to mock her after the victory.

Nevertheless, A.S.H.'s other opponent, Rhea Ripley, still holds the RAW Women's Champion in high regard. Appearing on RAW Talk, The Nightmare discussed her competition and showered praise on Nikki.

"She believes in herself a lot at the moment and kudos to her. She should, she is an amazing talent and she has worked hard for this opportunity and this spot to be the RAW Women's Champion. But, unfortunately for her, she is stepping into the ring with myself and Charlotte Flair. And I don't care how peppy she is or how much she believes in herself. I'm going in as Rhea Ripley and what I do best is brutalize my opponent and that's exactly what I'm going to have to do to Nikki," said Rhea Ripley.

The Nightmare clearly has only one thing on her mind: the RAW Women's Championship.

Nikki A.S.H. respects Rhea Ripley also

Rhea Ripley isn't the only one who has respect for her opponents. The feeling is mutual from Nikki A.S.H. too, who has tremendous respect for her Summerslam opponents.

On The Bump, A.S.H. praised both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. She believes both women have done their best to represent the Women's Division, and their matches have been both spectacular and brutal.

Nikki A.S.H. explains the meaning of her attire and also gives @RheaRipley_WWE some props on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/AcCTtDuhbS — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 21, 2021

It's great to see that both women hold each other in high regard. Charlotte Flair may not admit it, but The Queen certainly has unspoken respect for her opponents too.

