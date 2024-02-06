Rhea Ripley makes bold Hall of Fame claim ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley made a bold statement ahead of tonight's WWE RAW as The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues.

The Eradicator is set to defend the Women's World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but her challenger has not been confirmed as of this writing. While The Judgment Day's Mami is taking on all challengers, she has her sights set on something much bigger in the WWE Universe.

The 27-year-old recently spoke with The Western Australian and was asked about her long-term plans in the world of pro wrestling. Ripley approached, and author Simon Collins noted that she seemed like she was "grabbing the microphone off a hapless WWE reporter to deliver some pre-fight trash talk."

The South Australia native then declared that she was on the way to making pro wrestling history. Ripley has her eye on the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I’m heading to the Hall of Fame. At the end of the day, Mami’s taking over and she’s going to make history," she said.

Ripley's last WWE TV match was a successful title defense over Ivy Nile on January 5 during the RAW: Day 1 special.

Rhea Ripley returning home for WWE Elimination Chamber

The Australian media appearances for Rhea Ripley will continue as she has been promoting the Elimination Chamber PLE in her home country.

Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. This will be the company's first event to be held in Australia since the Super ShowDown PLE in October 2018.

No matches have been finalized for Elimination Chamber as of this writing. However, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against one of these teams: British Strong Style (Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne), DIY (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano), The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed), Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser), or The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston).

The 2024 Elimination Chamber PLE will also feature the six-man and six-woman Chamber matches held inside the steel structure that cost more than $250,000 to build. It remains to be seen if any of the Chamber matches will be held as title bouts this year.

Ripley, the home country star, is sure to be a featured act at Elimination Chamber as her mega-push continues. She is rumored to defend against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, so a win inside the 16-ton steel structure would be a good boost to her momentum for The Showcase of The Immortals.

How would you book Elimination Chamber 2024? What should be next for Rhea Ripley's Road to WrestleMania 40?

