3-time WWE champion to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 instead of Becky Lynch? Exploring potential dream match

Bayley won this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, and many expected she would challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship after several teases. However, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown revealed a different story.

Damage CTRL came out to the ring, and Bayley addressed the crowd about her decision. During the segment, she questioned the other faction members about laughing and discussing her when she was not around. The confrontation resulted in The Kabuki Warriors assaulting her while IYO SKY laughed. The Role Model fought back and challenged SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Coming to Rhea Ripley, she is left without a challenger at the moment, but that might soon change. During the same episode of SmackDown, Bianca Belair was involved in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis, where she asked for a title opportunity. The blue brand GM told The EST that he and Adam Pierce are planning something.

Given SKY has already been challenged, The EST of WWE can become Rhea Ripley's next challenger. After their recent confrontation ahead of Royal Rumble, many fans are excited to see The Judgment Day member face Becky Lynch. However, Belair could dethrone Mami before The Man comes around.

Expand Tweet

Even though Rhea Ripley is signed with WWE RAW, Belair can enter the rumored Women's Elimination Chamber match, and if the former Women's Champion wins, she will become the number-one contender for the Women's World Championship. Furthermore, she can switch to the red brand if she dethrones Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley opened up about what scared her the most when she joined WWE

WWE is a competitive space, and one needs to connect with the audience to ensure the creative team continues to push one forward.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Eradicator revealed that when she joined WWE in 2017, she was scared to make a mistake and had to push herself out of her comfort zone.

"Yeah, so when I signed, I was 20 and I was very terrified of scr*wing up. I feel like there was a certain mold for the women's division, and I felt like I had to fit that mold. So I kept my long hair, I hid behind it, that was like my safety, but it wasn't me. At the end of the day, I needed to step out of my comfort zone a little bit to embrace the 'me' I'm supposed to be.”

Currently, Bayley vs. IYO SKY is the only match confirmed for WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see how the company will book this year's card.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE