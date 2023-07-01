Rhea Ripley makes interesting four-word vow ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently tweeted a four-word vow ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Dominik Mysterio has been feuding with Cody Rhodes for the past few weeks on Monday Night RAW. The 26-year-old is now scheduled to go head-to-head tonight against The American Nightmare at Money in the Bank in the O2 Arena in London, England. Meanwhile, Ripley is set to be in her on-screen boyfriend's corner.

A few hours before Dominik's scheduled clash with Rhodes, the Women's World Champion took to Twitter to post a photo of herself with her Dom Dom and made a vow.

"Tonight we get dirty," The Eradicator wrote.

Rhea Ripley believes Dominik Mysterio will soon win a WWE title

Before joining The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio held the SmackDown Tag Team Title alongside his father for over 60 days. However, the 26-year-old has not held any championship in the past two years.

In a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley addressed Dominik's heat with the WWE Universe and revealed that she believes he would soon become champion bag some gold.

"He's definitely getting a massive reaction from the WWE Universe and it's quite entertaining. Every week it seems to get louder and louder. So, in no time like seeing how far he's grown in the last six months, seeing his confidence just like completely grow and him just blossom into the superstar that you see today, he's definitely gonna have championship gold around his waist sometime soon. I believe it, he believes it, and so does Finn [Balor] and Damian [Priest]," she said.

