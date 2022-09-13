Rhea Ripley mocks WWE Hall of Famer with five-word message after The Judgment Day brutally assaults him on RAW

In the closing stages of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day brutally assaulted Edge. After the show, Rhea Ripley mocked the Hall of Famer with a tweet.

On this week's show, Dominik Mysterio faced The Rated-R Superstar in the main event. The match ended without a proper winner, as the referee called for the bell following run-ins from Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio.

Judgment Day assaulted their former leader shortly after, with Ripley handing Dominik a steel chair. Balor then followed up with the Coup de Grace.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator shared a photo of The Judgment Day standing tall over Edge. She took a shot at the Hall of Famer by writing:

"This years Family Christmas card [sic]."

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet:

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently criticized Finn Balor's position in The Judgment Day

A few months ago, Edge invited Finn Balor to join the faction as its fourth member. However, the latter, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley betrayed The Rated-R Superstar, booting him out of the faction.

While most fans praised WWE's decision to finally switch up Balor's character, Cornette wasn't too pleased. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, he claimed that Ripley and Priest should be representing Judgment Day instead of the former Universal Champion.

"The only problem was Finn Balor's still in this group and goddamn, he ruins it. I'd like to see Finn in the corner and let Rhea and Damian be the team," Cornette said.

At the recently-concluded Clash at the Castle premium live event, Judgment Day added Dominik Mysterio as a fourth member after the group's loss to Edge and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match.

Do you think Finn Balor is best suited for Judgment Day, or is he better off without the faction? Sound off in the comment section!

Edited by Angana Roy