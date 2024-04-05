Rhea Ripley mocks WWE Hall of Famer; makes joke of fellow star

Rhea Ripley has poked fun at a WWE Hall of Famer and mocked another star on the roster today on social media. The Judgment Day member will be defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has been involved in a bitter rivalry with his father for over a year. Rhea Ripley and Dirty Dom walked out of the building as Rey Mysterio was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. However, Rey got his revenge at WrestleMania 39 by defeating his son in a singles match. Ripley appeared at WWE World today and was backstage, while Jackie Redmond was interviewing Rey Mysterio on stage.

She took to her Instagram story to share a hilarious video of herself loudly booing Rey Mysterio. She then humoriously referred to Jackie Redmond as "Rebecca" and then "Rachel". You can check out the video on her Instagram story by clicking here.

Bill Apter predicts Rhea Ripley to retain at WWE WrestleMania

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter is confident that Rhea Ripley will be retaining the Women's World Championship this weekend at The Show of Shows.

The 27-year-old dethroned Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion and has put together a very impressive title reign so far. She has a tall order in front of her in Becky Lynch but many feel that Mami will be coming out on top at WrestleMania XL. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wresting Time Machine show, Apter predicted Ripley would defeat Lynch, and added that the Women's World Champion is one of the top female athletes in the pro wrestling business.

"Mami all the way. She is at the top of her game, I don't even have to look at my predictions for this. Becky Lynch may be The Man, but Mami is probably one of the top female athletes in pro-wrestling in the last zillion years. She is the best, she is going to win it," he said. [From 02:46 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley has become personal in recent weeks on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Lynch can pull off an upset and capture the Women's World Championship this weekend at The Showcase of the Immortals

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Have you enjoyed Rhea Ripley's title reign so far? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion