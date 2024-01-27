Rhea Ripley officially confirms former WWE champion is in The Judgment Day

While she may claim The Judgment Day doesn't have a leader, Rhea Ripley definitely calls the shots. The Women's World Champion recently reminded everyone of that fact while reiterating that a current member of the faction is indeed part of it.

JD McDonagh joined The Judgment Day ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, but his status in the group has been put into question by R-Truth. The two even had a No Disqualification Match on RAW, where the loser had to "leave" The Judgment Day, with the beloved veteran winning.

Since then, Truth has declared that McDonagh isn't part of the faction. Despite that, he very much is. Ripley officially confirmed the Irishman's status during a live edition of Notsam Wrestling Podcast after an audience member brought up that 'Loser Leaves Judgment Day' match.

Check out what she said below:

"I'm pretty sure Mami makes the rules and JD (McDonagh) is in," said Rhea Ripley.

Furthermore, Rhea Ripley implied the former 24/7 Champion wasn't a member by stating he broke into their clubhouse. Maybe she'll feel different once R-Truth gives Mami her cut of his merchandise earnings.

Could Rhea Ripley enter the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match?

From a logical perspective, why would the Women's World Champion enter the men's Royal Rumble? But when we look at Ripley, we understand. Because she can dominate the match, while getting one over on Damian Priest.

The two haven't been seeing eye-to-eye lately, raising tension within The Judgment Day. Mami may feel Priest will learn his lesson if she eliminates him from the Rumble, with her even liking a tweet that suggested the idea.

Furthermore, wouldn't it be great to see Ripley finally get her comeuppance from a male WWE Superstar? Randy Orton won't be in the match, but how about a Superkick from Jey Uso or a GTS from CM Punk? Mami definitely can take the punishment.

Should Rhea Ripley enter the men's Royal Rumble Match tonight? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

