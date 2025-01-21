Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to her high-risk spot on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley got into a massive brawl with Nia Jax on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Irresistible Force took out The Eradicator backstage moments before the show started.

Later on the red brand, Nia Jax defeated long-term rival Bayley in a singles match. However, after the contest ended, Rhea made her way to the squared circle to initiate a brawl with the former WWE Women's Champion. It led to security personnel and officials jumping in and trying to separate the two women.

Earlier today, Ripley shared her reaction to jumping off the announcer's desk to take out Nia Jax. The Women's World Champion reshared a post about the brawl while addressing her high-flying maneuver with a one-word message.

"Parkour!" she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram Story by clicking here or in the picture below:

Rhea Ripley's Instagram Story.

Wrestling veteran shares his honest take on Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax set for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Following her brawl with Nia Jax, the Women's World Champion announced that she wanted the latter for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The match was later made official for the show scheduled for January 25. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo wasn't impressed with the Stamford-based company's decision to have the two stars wrestle at the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer referred to the booking decision as ridiculous. Russo stated that the championship match set for SNME is highly predictable as the former Judgment Day member will not drop the title anytime soon.

"It's so ridiculous. So, Nia Jax attacks Rhea Ripley so they can make the match for Saturday Night's Main Event. And we know they're not taking the belt off Rhea Ripley." He continued, "This is so predictable. There is nothing on this show." [From 5:55 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Nia Jax's previous attempt to take the title off Ripley fell short at the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Only time will tell if the 40-year-old finds success the second time around.

