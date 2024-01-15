Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Mandy Rose, and others react to injured WWE Superstar's real-life celebration

Many current and former WWE personalities recently reacted to an injured star's heartwarming social media post.

Sonya Deville has been absent from WWE television since the July 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown after suffering an unfortunate ACL injury. However, a recent report suggests that she might return to in-ring action soon.

Deville recently posted a heartwarming photo alongside her real-life fiancé, Toni Cassano, calling the latter her "Future Mrs." The duo got engaged in February 2023 and will be getting married soon.

Her Instagram post received likes from Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Mandy Rose, Cathy Kelley, CJ Perry, Bayley, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Chelsea Green, Liv Morgan, Matt Cardona, Raquel Rodriguez, Charlotte Flair, and Maxxine Dupri, among others.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville says she wants to see a match between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes

On Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Sonya Deville talked about the returning CM Punk.

Deville said that she would like to see a match between Punk and Cody Rhodes. She also mentioned other names for The Second City Saint, such as Randy Orton and Roman Reigns.

"I'd like to see CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes. I'd like to see Punk vs. Randy Orton now that he's back." Sonya Deville continued: "I could see CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns. So many of the top guys right now would be such an interesting clash of previous stories and angles meeting with new people and new angles."

Some fans want to see Sonya Deville return to WWE soon and team up with Chelsea Green again. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

