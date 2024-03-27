Rhea Ripley pushes for Judgment Day member to become one of the "top guys" in WWE

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley believes her stablemate in The Judgment Day is ready to become one of the top stars in the company.

The Eradicator's bizarre romance with Dominik Mysterio has captivated the WWE Universe. Dirty Dom has become one of the most hated superstars on the roster while Rhea Ripley has dominated as Women's World Champion.

The 27-year-old spoke with United States Champion Logan Paul today on the Impaulsive podcast and noted that Mysterio works incredibly hard at his craft. She added Mysterio proved that he belonged in his match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther and could become a main eventer in the company.

"But I hope soon, I really do. He had that match with Gunther, I mean, he didn't win, but it was a fantastic match, and he was resilient the whole time. He overcame so much. I think that really made people look at him and focus on him in a different sort of way, a different light, where he can play with the top guys in the company," she said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Rhea Ripley claims Damian Priest is ready to replace Roman Reigns in WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley clearly thinks very highly of her stablemates and recently suggested The Judgment Day's Damian Priest was ready to take Roman Reigns' spot.

Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1 last year but still hasn't cashed in for a title match. The Archer of Infamy and Finn Balor will be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in a 6-pack challenge at WrestleMania.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Rhea Ripley claimed Damian Priest was ready to overtake The Tribal Chief as the biggest star in WWE.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot. Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time I've been in NXT. I cam to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wanted to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it," said Ripley. [From 05:39 - 06:03]

Rhea Ripley is set to put her Women's World Championship on the line against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell which popular superstar will walk out of the premium live event as champion.

Poll : Would you like to see Dominik Mysterio win a singles title on the main roster in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion