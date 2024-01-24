Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, and more WWE Superstars react to Maxxine Dupri’s revealing update following RAW

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri recently shared a revealing update on social media following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Maxxine and other members of Alpha Academy are currently involved in a feud against Ivar and Valhalla of The Viking Raiders. On last week's edition of the red brand, Akira Tozawa picked up a surprise win over Ivar following a distraction from Dupri.

However, Ivar and Valhalla attacked Tozawa and Dupri after the match was over, setting up a match against Chad Gable.

On this week's edition of WWE's Monday Night Show, The Viking Raider returned the favor and scored a win thanks to a distraction from Valhalla. The latter also competed in a singles match against Ivy Nile. With Dupri standing in her corner, Nile picked up the win.

Following the latest episode of RAW, Maxxine Dupri took to Instagram to post multiple pictures of herself while sending a message to Valhalla:

"I stay on her mind, I got condos in Valhalla’s head," she wrote.

WWE Superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Ivar, and Damian Priest, among several others, reacted to the Alpha Academy member's Instagram post by dropping a like. Nikki Bella, Tiffany Stratton, Cathy Kelley, and other stars commented on the picture:

Former WWE Superstars reveal another female superstar was also considered for Maxxine Dupri's character

In May 2022, LA Knight debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri. He recruited Mansoor and Mace in his faction, Maximum Male Models. The trio was later joined by NXT's Sofia Cromwell as Maxxine Dupri, Max's sister.

After Knight dropped the Max Dupri gimmick, Maxxine also left the group to join Alpha Academy. Mansoor and Mace were released last September.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Mace and Mansoor revealed they had no idea which superstar would play the character of Maxxine Dupri despite WWE announcing she would make her debut a week later.

They further stated NXT star Tiffany Stratton was considered for the gimmick before Cromwell:

"I just kinda started looking at like, 'Okay, who do they have in NXT that they could just pluck out?' Like, obviously, you just get a hot girl and then work from there. So, Sydney was actually a good friends with my sister, who was down at the Performance Center at the time, and I kinda had an inkling of an idea that it could have been her or it could have been Tiffany Stratton, which apparently it was tossed out that it would be. But yeah, they pulled her and in the week, cuz they decided what three days before that it was gonna be her, Mansoor?" Mace said.

Mansoor continued:

"Very very last minute. I believe Maxxine found out one or two days before she traveled to SmackDown."

