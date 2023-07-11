Rhea Ripley reaches new WWE milestone

Rhea Ripley has achieved a WWE milestone in her already impressive career.

The Eradicator captured the SmackDown Women's Championship during Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. She avenged her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and defeated The Queen to become champion. Rhea was recently presented with the Women's World Championship by Adam Pearce on RAW.

The Twitter account "WrestleOps" pointed out today that Rhea Ripley has reached 100 days as Women's World Champion. Ripley's reign has been dominant thus far. She successfully defended the title against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, dominated Natalya at Night of Champions, and defeated the 41-year-old veteran again this past Monday night on RAW.

How would you rate the run overall on a scale of 1-10? Rhea Ripley has now been Women’s World Champion for 100 days.How would you rate the run overall on a scale of 1-10? https://t.co/djpVHccV5G

WWE veteran Natalya wants Rhea Ripley to respect her

Natalya gave Rhea Ripley everything she had on last week's episode of RAW, but it still wasn't enough.

Rhea has already established herself as a generational talent, and it likely won't be long until she is considered the face of the women's division in WWE. The 26-year-old's popularity has grown tremendously since she aligned with The Judgment Day faction.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya noted that she has a lot of respect for the Women's World Champion and hoped to earn Rhea's respect in their rematch last week.

"Rhea looks at me like I couldn't go 10 seconds with her, and she's not wrong because at Night of Champions, I took my eyes off the prize, and I was unfocused, and I'm not gonna even blame Dom for what happened at Night of Champions. But I would like to have the same respect that I've given to her reciprocated back to me," said Natalya. [From 09:49 - 10:06]

Rhea Ripley had a stare-down with Raquel Rodriguez and is rumored to battle the Women's Tag Team Champion at SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit. It will be interesting to see if the rumored match for the Women's World Championship takes place at the premium live event next month.

