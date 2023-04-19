Rhea Ripley reacts to Kevin Owens' attack on Dominik Mysterio following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is not happy with Kevin Owens, who attacked Dominik Mysterio after WWE Raw went off the air.

After Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle defeated The Judgment Day in the main event, a huge brawl ensued that also involved members of The Bloodline and LWO. The show ended with the babyfaces standing tall, sending the live crowd into a frenzy.

However, the fun did not end there for the fans inside Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. Owens, Zayn, Riddle and the LWO surrounded Dominik in the ring, with the crowd wanting Rey to hit his son. While the Hall of Famer didn't oblige, Owens sent the fans home happy by hitting Dominik with a stunner.

Ripley was upset that her Dom Dom got beat up and made it known on Twitter. She replied with an angry emoji to the video of Owens hitting the stunner on Dominik.

Ripley did have an interaction with Owens during the six-man tag team main event. The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion took out Owens with a vicious clothesline on the outside. However, that was not enough to help The Judgment Day get the win.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day could be in trouble with The Bloodline

Rhea Ripley with The Judgment Day and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Rhea Ripley might be upset with Kevin Owens for beating up Dominik Mysterio, but The Judgment Day could be in trouble with The Bloodline. While Solo Sikoa took care of Rey Mysterio early on WWE Raw, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik failed to put away Owens, Sami Zayn and Riddle.

The tension between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline to kick off WWE Raw was palpable. Fans loved the staredown between Ripley and Solo Sikoa, while Paul Heyman's interaction with all four members of The Judgment Day was pretty entertaining.

It will be interesting to see how "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns reacts to the failure of The Judgment Day. It has been a while since a heel stable went after another heel stable in WWE.

Would you like to see a feud between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline? Or would you rather see Rhea Ripley get revenge on Kevin Owens on behalf of her Dom Dom? Kindly share your thoughts in the comments section.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes