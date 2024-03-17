Rhea Ripley reacts to recent abuse from WWE fans ahead of RAW

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to fire back at WWE fans who have criticized her lately. She became champion at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has not defended her title on television since her impressive victory over Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024 last month. She will be putting her championship on the line against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania in Philadelphia. She recently sent a message to wrestling fans on social media before tomorrow night's WWE RAW.

Ripley took to her official X account to take a shot at WWE fans who have been critical of her. She stated that fans used to claim she looked like a man but now believe she is handed everything because she is attractive. The RAW star then claimed she was laughing at fans, not with them.

"Rhea only got to where she is because she's hot. *not even 6 months ago* Rhea looks like a man. You guys are the funniest. And Yes' I'm laughing at you not with you," she wrote.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley has problems

R-Truth returned to the company after missing over a year with a torn quad and was convinced he was a member of The Judgment Day. However, the group opted not to let him join after the veteran tried for months.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, R-Truth discussed about Rhea Ripley and made a hilarious claim about the Women's World Champion. Truth stated that Ripley will bite if she doesn't get what she wants and has problems:

"Mami... she got problems. She got problems, Bill. She can go from 0-100 in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like ' I dont bite', Mami will bite. Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [03:43 onwards]

Becky Lynch has been distracted ahead of her title match with The Eradicator. She defeated Liv Morgan last week and will face Nia Jax in a Last Man Standing Match tomorrow night on WWE RAW.