Rhea Ripley reacts to Tiffany Stratton's bold request

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has now shared her reaction to a bold request from Tiffany Stratton. Both women are set to enter WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as the reigning world champions of the RAW and SmackDown brands, respectively.

On the January 6, 2025, Netflix premiere of RAW, The Nightmare dethroned Liv Morgan to become the new Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown, The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, defeating Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship.

The two champions shared a massive moment on-screen. Fans affectionately dubbed them 'Strapley,' a playful combination of Stratton and Ripley's names.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, The Center of The Universe expressed a desire to see Rhea Ripley in pink gear. Responding to Tiffany Stratton on X (formerly Twitter), Mami shared her reaction with two emojis.

"😵🥴."

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley made a huge mistake on WWE RAW

IYO SKY was scheduled to face Liv Morgan on the February 3, 2025, episode of RAW, with a spot in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match on the line. However, Morgan attacked SKY, and when Rhea Ripley came to check on her, Raquel Rodriguez assaulted the reigning Women's World Champion

Despite this, The Genius of the Sky and The Miracle Kid still faced off in a one-on-one match. In the closing moments, Raquel interfered to assist her fellow Judgment Day stablemate in securing a victory. This prompted Mami to intervene, inadvertently taking out Liv Morgan. Consequently, the match ended in a disqualification, and Morgan punched her ticket for the Elimination Chamber PLE.

The Damage CTRL member was heartbroken by Rhea Ripley's actions. The Eradicator attempted to apologize, but IYO SKY was unwilling to accept it. Her opportunity to headline WrestleMania 41 had been jeopardized, and she was deeply resentful.

The wrestling world awaits to see who will challenge Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

