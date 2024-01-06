Rhea Ripley reacts to top SmackDown star's project outside WWE

Rhea Ripley is at the top of her game in WWE. She kicked off 2024 with a solid Women's World Title defense against Ivy Nile at RAW: Day 1. Although, her WrestleMania direction remains unclear as of this writing.

Many believe that her dance partner at the Show of Shows will be Becky Lynch. However, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the company pulls a twist by having someone like Bianca Belair challenge The Judgment Day star instead.

On Instagram, the Aussie reposted Belair's new Hulu reality show poster - Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez - which the latter shared on her profile.

Check out the screengrab below:

Rhea Ripley's Instagram story

Bianca Belair's announcement of the new reality show turned several eyes among her contemporaries aside from the Women's World Champion, including some top names. Check it out here.

As for a potential match between the two on The Grandest Stage, the company teased a future showdown on the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Both Belair and Ripley walked out of the Show of Shows last year with the two top titles of the women's division in WWE - the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, respectively.

Why Bianca Belair considers Rhea Ripley a dream opponent in WWE

While doing an interview with Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, The EST elaborated on what it means to step inside the squared circle with Rhea Ripley, whom she admires for being a strong athlete yet being a woman who retains her femininity:

"She was the very first person when I got into WWE that I saw and I was like, 'I love what she represents. She's strong but she still, you know, embraces her femininity.' And she was like the first person I saw myself into when I first got into WWE as far as like aesthetic wise and what she went to the ring representing," she said.

Aside from facing each other a couple of times in NXT, in early 2022 during the build-up of the Elimination Chamber PLE, and at the show itself, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have not had a proper feud yet.

Most recently, Belair name-dropped The Judgment Day star along with another top female, admitting that she wants to face them all at WrestleMania. Click here to find out who.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!